Left Menu

Colombian President Pushes for Ecopetrol's Fracking Sale

Colombian President Gustavo Petro proposed selling Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the U.S. to fund clean energy projects in Colombia. His request to the energy minister was made during a live ministerial council meeting, signaling a shift towards environmental investment priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 05-02-2025 05:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 05:10 IST
Colombian President Pushes for Ecopetrol's Fracking Sale
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has made a significant call, urging the sale of the nation's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the United States. His aim is to redirect these funds towards clean energy initiatives within Colombia.

The proposal was presented to Andres Camacho, the minister of mines and energy, during a televised ministerial council meeting, marking an unusual setting for such an announcement. Petro, known for his progressive policies, highlighted the importance of investing in life-affirming energy solutions over those that contribute to environmental degradation.

With this move, Colombia's government is set to potentially pivot its energy strategy, emphasizing renewable resources as a cornerstone of national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025