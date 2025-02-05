Colombian President Pushes for Ecopetrol's Fracking Sale
Colombian President Gustavo Petro proposed selling Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the U.S. to fund clean energy projects in Colombia. His request to the energy minister was made during a live ministerial council meeting, signaling a shift towards environmental investment priorities.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has made a significant call, urging the sale of the nation's state-owned oil company Ecopetrol's fracking operations in the United States. His aim is to redirect these funds towards clean energy initiatives within Colombia.
The proposal was presented to Andres Camacho, the minister of mines and energy, during a televised ministerial council meeting, marking an unusual setting for such an announcement. Petro, known for his progressive policies, highlighted the importance of investing in life-affirming energy solutions over those that contribute to environmental degradation.
With this move, Colombia's government is set to potentially pivot its energy strategy, emphasizing renewable resources as a cornerstone of national development.
