Mahakumbh 2025 Draws Unprecedented Devotee Numbers in Prayagraj

In an awe-inspiring display of devotion, the holy Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled influx of spiritual seekers as the Mahakumbh 2025 unfolds with profound energy. By 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati had welcomed more than 3.748 million devotees for a pious ritual bath, dramatically amplifying the sacred atmosphere surrounding this grand cultural gathering.

The surge includes over 10 lakh Kalpvasis and 2.748 million devotees who gathered in the early hours to receive divine blessings. Official figures from the Uttar Pradesh government reveal that total attendance for the ritual baths has surpassed 382 million since Mahakumbh's inception, highlighting its immense spiritual and cultural impact.

With several weeks of Mahakumbh remaining, participant numbers are on an upward trajectory. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj today. At approximately 11 a.m., he will join the faithful at the Sangam to partake in the rituals by taking a holy bath and offering prayers to Maa Ganga.

Dignitaries like Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others, have already participated in the sacred ritual. International celebrities, such as Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson, also paid homage at the Triveni Sangam. On Tuesday, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, participated in the rituals. Mahakumbh 2025 commenced on January 13 and continues up to Mahashivratri on February 26, attracting a diverse global congregation to its spiritually rich environment.

Expected to set new records for attendance and participation, the Mahakumbh 2025, in continuation from January 13 to February 26, has captured the world's attention, offering an unparalleled rendezvous of spiritual fervor and cultural heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)