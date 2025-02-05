Tensions Ignite: Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Russian Energy Sites
A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region. This follows recent fires at Russian energy facilities due to drone strikes. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported no casualties and efforts to extinguish the flames. The Russian defense ministry confirmed drone destruction but didn't mention Krasnodar specifically.
A Ukrainian drone attack overnight ignited a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to the region's governor on Wednesday. A team of 55 personnel battled to control the blaze, sparked by a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy facilities.
In recent days, drone attacks have led to fires at a major oil refinery in the Volgograd region and the Astrakhan gas processing plant. Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar, confirmed that the fire was contained and reported no casualties, as efforts continued to tackle the flames with 19 pieces of equipment.
The Russian defense ministry stated that four Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight but did not specify the Krasnodar region in their report. Ukraine remains silent on the incident but has previously stated that attacks within Russia target infrastructure vital to Moscow's operations in Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Russian Oil Refinery Blaze
Ukraine's Tactical Drone Strikes: Impact on Russian Supply Chain
Global Headlines Shakeup: From Aid Halt to Drone Strikes
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Russian Nuclear, Oil Facilities
Ukraine Drone Strikes Ignite Fires in Russian Energy Facilities