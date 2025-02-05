Tensions Ignite: Drone Attacks Spark Fires at Russian Energy Sites

A Ukrainian drone attack overnight ignited a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, according to the region's governor on Wednesday. A team of 55 personnel battled to control the blaze, sparked by a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian energy facilities.

In recent days, drone attacks have led to fires at a major oil refinery in the Volgograd region and the Astrakhan gas processing plant. Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of Krasnodar, confirmed that the fire was contained and reported no casualties, as efforts continued to tackle the flames with 19 pieces of equipment.

The Russian defense ministry stated that four Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight but did not specify the Krasnodar region in their report. Ukraine remains silent on the incident but has previously stated that attacks within Russia target infrastructure vital to Moscow's operations in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)