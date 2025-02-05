Left Menu

Delhi Elections Heat Up: High-Stakes Showdown for AAP, BJP, and Congress

With Delhi Assembly polls underway, Navy Chief urges voter participation amid slow turnout. Stakes are high as AAP defends its reign, BJP eyes a comeback, and Congress attempts revival. Voters in Delhi and by-elections in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh cast ballots amid heavy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:46 IST
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi shows his inked finger after casting his vote (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi exercised his democratic right at a polling booth in Kamraj Lane, casting his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, while urging fellow citizens to do the same. 'Voting is a fundamental duty of every citizen,' Tripathi remarked, expressing gratitude towards agencies ensuring smooth electoral arrangements.

The national capital reported a sluggish voter turnout of 8.10% by 9 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Among Delhi's districts, North East led with a turnout of 10.70%, followed by South West at 9.34%. New Delhi district noted a low turnout of 6.51%.

Voting began at 7:00 am across 70 assembly seats in Delhi and by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. AAP, BJP, and Congress face a fierce battle with AAP attempting a third term victory. Key contests include the New Delhi seat with Arvind Kejriwal, Parvesh Verma, and Sandeep Dikshit in the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

