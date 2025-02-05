SBI YONO-UPI-PayNow Integration Enhances India-Singapore Transactions

The State Bank of India (SBI) in Singapore announced on Wednesday its plan to integrate YONO with UPI through PayNow, aiming to expand its reach for India-bound transactions from the city-state. This move is in line with Singapore's push towards wider adoption of e-payments, particularly benefiting corporate and retail users.

According to M P Siva, CEO of SBI Singapore, future enhancements will include additional linkages to UPI – a significant initiative by the Indian government to streamline access to multiple bank accounts via a single interface. The YONO-UPI-PayNow integration is expected to create a substantial impact on the financial transactions landscape between the two nations.

The YONO mobile application, which stands for 'You Only Need One,' promises a user-friendly experience for financial management. It allows customers to remit funds to India, complete bill payments, and transfer funds seamlessly across local systems like GIRO, MEPS, and PayNow. Soft launched in October 2024, YONO Singapore anticipates reaching 1,500 downloads within the financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)