Left Menu

SBI YONO-UPI-PayNow Integration Enhances India-Singapore Transactions

The State Bank of India's YONO-UPI integration with PayNow aims to enhance India-bound transactions from Singapore. This collaboration comes as Singapore introduces solutions for e-payments, assisting both corporate and retail users. YONO Singapore, launched in 2024, offers seamless digital transaction management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

The State Bank of India (SBI) in Singapore announced on Wednesday its plan to integrate YONO with UPI through PayNow, aiming to expand its reach for India-bound transactions from the city-state. This move is in line with Singapore's push towards wider adoption of e-payments, particularly benefiting corporate and retail users.

According to M P Siva, CEO of SBI Singapore, future enhancements will include additional linkages to UPI – a significant initiative by the Indian government to streamline access to multiple bank accounts via a single interface. The YONO-UPI-PayNow integration is expected to create a substantial impact on the financial transactions landscape between the two nations.

The YONO mobile application, which stands for 'You Only Need One,' promises a user-friendly experience for financial management. It allows customers to remit funds to India, complete bill payments, and transfer funds seamlessly across local systems like GIRO, MEPS, and PayNow. Soft launched in October 2024, YONO Singapore anticipates reaching 1,500 downloads within the financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025