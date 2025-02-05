Left Menu

Global Leaders Convene in Paris for AI Action Summit

Global leaders and tech executives gather in Paris to discuss the development and governance of artificial intelligence. The summit focuses on open-source systems and clean energy, while avoiding new regulations to encourage innovation. A non-binding AI stewardship communiqué is under negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT

Next week, all eyes will be on Paris as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration attempts to find common ground with China and nearly 100 other nations on the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

A year after global powers grappled with AI's risks at England's Bletchley Park, nations are converging in Paris to explore the technology's potential. France, eager to bolster its national industry, will co-host the AI Action Summit with India on February 10 and 11, focusing on open-source systems and green energy to power data centers.

The summit agenda includes mitigating labor disruptions and promoting sovereignty in the global AI market. Attendees include executives from Alphabet, Microsoft, and key government figures, with a crucial speech by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday. Despite uncertainties regarding U.S. consensus on AI, a non-binding communiqué on AI stewardship, involving the U.S., China, and others, is being negotiated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

