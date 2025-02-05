Global Leaders Convene in Paris for AI Action Summit

Next week, all eyes will be on Paris as U.S. President Donald Trump's administration attempts to find common ground with China and nearly 100 other nations on the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

A year after global powers grappled with AI's risks at England's Bletchley Park, nations are converging in Paris to explore the technology's potential. France, eager to bolster its national industry, will co-host the AI Action Summit with India on February 10 and 11, focusing on open-source systems and green energy to power data centers.

The summit agenda includes mitigating labor disruptions and promoting sovereignty in the global AI market. Attendees include executives from Alphabet, Microsoft, and key government figures, with a crucial speech by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday. Despite uncertainties regarding U.S. consensus on AI, a non-binding communiqué on AI stewardship, involving the U.S., China, and others, is being negotiated.

