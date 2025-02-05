Left Menu

Empowering India's Farmers: A Triumph for Natural Farming

A National Seminar on Natural Farming highlighted India's shift towards eco-friendly agriculture. Experts and policymakers stressed the benefits of natural farming, aiming to reduce costs and boost farmers' income while ensuring healthy produce. Over 300 participants pledged to promote this sustainable method across villages.

The National Seminar on Natural Farming held in New Delhi spotlighted India's ambitious push towards sustainable agriculture. Hosted by Tapsil Jati Adibasi Praktan Sainik Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra, the event brought together influential voices from the agricultural sector.

Prominent figures, including policymakers, scientists, and farmers from across India, discussed strategies for adopting natural farming practices in India. This method, which eschews synthetic chemicals, promotes the use of on-farm resources and aligns agriculture with local environmental conditions, was championed as a path to higher yields and cost-effectiveness.

The gathering closed with a united call to action: 300 participants vowed to implement and advocate for natural farming in their communities, a commitment mirroring the broader vision of India's government to transform its agricultural practices sustainably.

