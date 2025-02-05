Delhi Polls: AAP Confident, BJP Determined for Change

As Delhi headed to the polls in a critical single-phase assembly election, voter turnout registered at 19.95% by 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Notably, the North East district led with a 24.87% turnout, while the Central district lagged with just 16.46%.

Strong rhetoric marked the political landscape, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi branding the election as a 'Dharm yuddha,' emphasizing the Aam Aadmi Party's emphasis on work over hooliganism. AAP's Raghav Chadha expressed confidence in the party's management of basic civic issues and highlighted the transformative efforts in health and education.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP for unfinished agendas and promised change, while Congress hoped to make a mark after previous setbacks. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur constituency saw allegations of voter ID checks, which the police clarified were against booth agents, not voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)