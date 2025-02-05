Left Menu

Delhi Polls: AAP Confident, BJP Determined for Change

The Delhi assembly elections recorded a voter turnout of 19.95% till 11 am, with the highest in the North East district. Prominent political figures shared their views, with AAP confident in their work-focused approach, while BJP criticized AAP's governance, and Congress hoping for surprising results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:04 IST
Voters in Delhi (Photo/X@ECISVEEP) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi headed to the polls in a critical single-phase assembly election, voter turnout registered at 19.95% by 11 am, according to the Election Commission of India. Notably, the North East district led with a 24.87% turnout, while the Central district lagged with just 16.46%.

Strong rhetoric marked the political landscape, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi branding the election as a 'Dharm yuddha,' emphasizing the Aam Aadmi Party's emphasis on work over hooliganism. AAP's Raghav Chadha expressed confidence in the party's management of basic civic issues and highlighted the transformative efforts in health and education.

BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized AAP for unfinished agendas and promised change, while Congress hoped to make a mark after previous setbacks. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur constituency saw allegations of voter ID checks, which the police clarified were against booth agents, not voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

