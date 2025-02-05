Global Gold Demand: A Balancing Act Amidst Uncertainty

Global gold demand maintained a modest growth rate of 1% in 2024, reaching 4,974 tonnes, the World Gold Council (WGC) reported. This plateauing demand mainly stemmed from reduced interest in jewellery due to soaring prices and shaky economic conditions.

Despite the lull in jewellery purchases, central banks continued to acquire gold at a consistent pace, keeping the annual figure near previous levels. Highlighting the year, investment demand soared, showing a 25% increase, driven predominantly by a revival in ETF investments, especially during the latter half of the year.

According to WGC Senior Markets Analyst Louise Street, rate-cutting by central banks and geopolitical tensions, including the U.S. elections and Middle East conflicts, played pivotal roles in shaping the global gold demand landscape for 2024.

