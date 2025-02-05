Fake Voting Attempt Foiled in Delhi Elections
Delhi Police caught two individuals attempting to cast fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar constituency. The incident occurred at Savodaya Vidyalaya in the Andrews Ganj area. Meanwhile, the Delhi assembly elections recorded a 19.95% turnout by 11 am, with the counting set for February 8.
India
- India
Delhi Police have thwarted an attempt to cast fake votes in the Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency. Sources reported that two individuals were apprehended at Savodaya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj, while trying to manipulate the voting process with fraudulent slips.
The detained individuals are currently under interrogation by police officials. These developments come as the constituency remains a focal point of interest with a three-way electoral battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress, with candidates Abhishek Dutt, Neeraj Basoya, and Ramesh Pehalwan representing the parties respectively.
Throughout the morning, polling stations witnessed a voter turnout increase, reaching 19.95% by 11 am across Delhi's districts. Among them, the North East district saw the highest early participation, while the Central district reported the lowest. Voters are casting their votes under stringent security arrangements across 70 assembly seats, with the electoral outcome keenly anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
