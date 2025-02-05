Left Menu

Aye Finance and Credgenics: Revolutionizing Debt Recovery for Micro-Scale Enterprises

Aye Finance has partnered with Credgenics to transform its debt collection and resolution processes using Credgenics' AI-powered platform. This collaboration aims to enhance Aye Finance's operational efficiency and customer engagement through advanced digital solutions, driving growth and inclusivity in the micro-scale enterprise sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:58 IST
Aye Finance and Credgenics: Revolutionizing Debt Recovery for Micro-Scale Enterprises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aye Finance, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, has teamed up with Credgenics, an AI-driven debt collection platform, to enhance its debt recovery operations. The partnership aims to digitally transform Aye Finance's collection processes by leveraging Credgenics' advanced technology.

Aye Finance focuses on providing affordable credit to micro-scale enterprises often excluded from the formal credit ecosystem. By integrating Credgenics' SaaS platform, the company aims to implement personalized, data-driven communication strategies for borrowers. This will include the use of tailored collection strategies and digital repayment options, improving operational effectiveness.

Citing the collaboration, Jinu Joseph, CTO of Aye Finance, emphasized their commitment to using high-tech solutions to deliver efficient, customer-centric financial services. With Credgenics' litigation management system and settlement portfolio solutions, Aye Finance expects to streamline its entire debt settlement process, thereby setting new benchmarks in digital debt recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025