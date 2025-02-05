Aye Finance and Credgenics: Revolutionizing Debt Recovery for Micro-Scale Enterprises

Aye Finance, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, has teamed up with Credgenics, an AI-driven debt collection platform, to enhance its debt recovery operations. The partnership aims to digitally transform Aye Finance's collection processes by leveraging Credgenics' advanced technology.

Aye Finance focuses on providing affordable credit to micro-scale enterprises often excluded from the formal credit ecosystem. By integrating Credgenics' SaaS platform, the company aims to implement personalized, data-driven communication strategies for borrowers. This will include the use of tailored collection strategies and digital repayment options, improving operational effectiveness.

Citing the collaboration, Jinu Joseph, CTO of Aye Finance, emphasized their commitment to using high-tech solutions to deliver efficient, customer-centric financial services. With Credgenics' litigation management system and settlement portfolio solutions, Aye Finance expects to streamline its entire debt settlement process, thereby setting new benchmarks in digital debt recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)