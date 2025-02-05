Vietnam Shifts Energy Strategy: Leviathan of Change

Vietnam is recalibrating its energy strategy for the decade, lowering targets for gas and offshore wind projects while boosting coal and other renewable sources to meet growing power demands. This adjustment is outlined in a draft document unveiled by the industry ministry, which highlights Vietnam's evolving energy landscape.

The revised plan, still subject to changes, reveals that Vietnam will not have offshore wind projects this decade, pushing the initial 6-gigawatt target back to 2035. This shift reflects industry sentiment and expected domestic gas supply challenges, affecting electricity generation capacity plans.

The plan, aimed at mitigating power shortages during peak demand seasons, is part of Vietnam's broader effort to secure energy amid international negotiations regarding LNG imports, particularly with the U.S. The country will gradually introduce nuclear power by 2035, reflecting its strategic diversification in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)