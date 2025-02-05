Sanctions Threaten Global Energy Stability, Warns Iran

Iran's oil minister, Mohsen Paknejad, has issued a stark warning concerning the potential impact of unilateral sanctions on major oil-producing nations.

According to SHANA, the ministry's news outlet, Paknejad stated that such measures might destabilize global energy markets, adversely affecting consumers worldwide.

This warning comes on the heels of the United States' move to eliminate Iranian oil exports, a move that could add significant pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

