Samsung’s AI-enabled ACs to help consumers save 30 pc energy

Electronic major Samsung India on Friday said it will introduce an AI-enabled range of WindFree air conditioners which will help consumers save up to 30 per cent energy. Samsung will become the first company in the country to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology across its entire room air-conditioner (RAC) portfolio. The new 2026 lineup comprises 23 models of WindFree Air Conditioners equipped with Samsung's Bespoke AI, a proprietary technology already deployed in its premium home appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and dryers. Bespoke AI enables personalised convenience, energy savings, and proactive assistance by leveraging voice commands via Bixby and advanced machine learning. Commenting on the development, its Vice President, Digital Appliances, Ghufran Alam, said that with its new Bespoke AI range of WindFree air conditioners, Samsung is redefining home cooling. ''Consumers get up to 30 per cent energy savings through AI Energy Mode, smart connectivity via SmartThings, and preventive maintenance with SmartThings Home Care. Our new range reflects Samsung's commitment to innovation that addresses the challenges of India's climate,'' he said. In its AI Energy Mode, the new lineup optimises cooling performance, adjusts compressor operation, temperature settings, and cooling intensity based on learned usage patterns to reduce power consumption without compromising comfort. Samsung's WindFree Cooling technology eliminates cold drafts by gently dispersing air through thousands of micro air holes to create an evenly-cooled environment without temperature fluctuations. The new range of Bespoke AI air conditioners start from Rs 32490 onwards, is also supported by Smart Forward, a service that delivers new features, security updates, and additional AI capabilities through software updates. ''This enables the air conditioners to autonomously monitor their operational status, detect abnormalities, and send instant notifications. The service, supported by AI-based diagnosis, also offers insights into appliance usage patterns and alerts users when accessories need replacement, along with purchase links, making maintenance simpler and more proactive,'' it said. Samsung had earlier this month announced to embed Artificial Intelligence across every product and category, including mobile phones, appliances, and displays. The company, which has made a comeback in the RAC segment, is trying hard to create a space in the market, which is estimated to be around 13 to 14 million units. It is dominated by players such as Tata group firm Voltas, LG, Daikin, BlueStar, Hitachi, Panasonic and Lloyd, among others.

