Delhi Assembly Elections: A Call for Unity Amidst the Voting Frenzy

In a significant development on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha voted in the Delhi assembly elections and urged for an end to treating political adversaries as enemies. Addressing ANI, Jha implored Delhiites to participate in this crucial democratic process.

"Today is a critical day; I cast my vote early. I urge the residents of Delhi to vote, signifying participation in this democratic festival, and advocate for ending the mentality of regarding political opponents as adversaries," Jha stated. Concurrently, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari performed his civic duty by voting at a Yamuna Vihar polling station. Tiwari berated the AAP, accusing them of misgovernance in Delhi.

"The AAP has wrecked Delhi's governance. They've exploited the city. Now, we are prepared to work. Delhi is ready to give us a chance," Tiwari declared post-voting. "We're neither distributing money nor liquor... we urge Delhi's residents to vote extensively," he further commented. Despite a sluggish start, voter turnout reached 19.95% by 11 am in the Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. Northeast district reported the highest turnout at 24.87%, contrasting with the Central district's lowest at 16.46%.

Other districts observed varied participation figures, with South West District at 21.90%, New Delhi at 16.80%, East at 20.03%, North at 18.63%, North West at 19.75%, South at 19.75%, South East at 19.66%, and West at 17.67% by 11 am. Voting across Delhi's 70 assembly seats and by-polls in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh commenced at 7:00 am and continues to unfold today.

