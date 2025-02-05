Securing LNG: Europe’s Call for Free Trade Agreement with the US

In a renewed call for strategic trade alliances, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne has urged European nations to secure a free trade agreement on liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the United States.

This recommendation comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's new tariff measures against China, which prompted Beijing to levy retaliatory tariffs on U.S. LNG and crude oil. Pouyanne's remarks followed TotalEnergies' report on its fourth-quarter earnings and highlighted the potential for a doubling in U.S. LNG export capacity in the future.

Pouyanne emphasized the risk of over-dependence on any single nation for energy resources, suggesting that Europe might find itself vulnerable without such agreements. He advocated for strategic negotiations to ensure consistent LNG supplies amidst shifting geopolitical tides.

(With inputs from agencies.)