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Europe's Strategy in the Strait of Hormuz: Navigating Diplomatic Waters

Denmark's foreign minister advocates for Europe's open-minded approach towards contributing to freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, despite not supporting the U.S.-Israeli stance on Iran. Discussions with EU counterparts could include participation to ensure maritime safety, drawing on Denmark's history as a significant maritime nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:41 IST
Europe's Strategy in the Strait of Hormuz: Navigating Diplomatic Waters

Europe should remain receptive to the notion of ensuring freedom of navigation for ships in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Denmark's foreign minister. Despite not backing the U.S.-Israeli move against Iran, the EU is considering maritime safety involvement.

Denmark, home to the shipping giant Maersk, joined a U.S.-led coalition with a frigate in 2024 to preserve maritime routes from Yemeni Houthi threats in the Red Sea. This action underscores Denmark's vested interest in free navigation and its historical maritime significance.

As talks progress in Brussels and anticipate an EU summit's agenda, Denmark's diplomatic stance highlights its commitment to discussion while maintaining cautious participation, considering past U.S. pressures over Greenland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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