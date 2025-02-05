Left Menu

Thailand Shuts Down Support to Myanmar Scam Centers

Thailand has ceased electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to border areas in Myanmar in a bid to combat growing scam centers. These centers have entrapped many in illegal operations, impacting regional security and Thailand's tourism sector. The shutdowns could see revenue losses of 600 million baht annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Thailand has shut off electricity, internet, and fuel supplies to several border regions in Myanmar, according to a senior official on Wednesday. This effort aims to disrupt scam centers that pose a mounting security threat in the Southeast Asian region.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul asserted that the shutdown was necessary to ensure Thailand could not be seen as supporting illegal activities. He suggested these areas could potentially seek alternative power sources or generate their own.

These scam compounds have reportedly ensnared hundreds of thousands in illegal online schemes, generating substantial profits each year. The Thai-Myanmar border, identified as a hotspot, has also seen these operations affecting Thailand's tourism industry, leading to increased international pressure for action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

