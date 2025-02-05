Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Sivakasi Firecracker Factory

An explosion occurred at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, injuring seven individuals. Fire and Rescue Department officials confirm there are no casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:08 IST
Explosion Rocks Sivakasi Firecracker Factory
Visuals from the site of incident (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion erupted at a firecracker manufacturing facility near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday afternoon, causing a significant uproar in the area.

Fire and Rescue Department officials reported that seven individuals sustained injuries as a result of the blast. Emergency services promptly responded to the incident, ensuring swift medical assistance to those affected.

Authorities confirmed that, despite the intensity of the explosion, no fatalities have been recorded. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025