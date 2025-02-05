Explosion Rocks Sivakasi Firecracker Factory

An explosion erupted at a firecracker manufacturing facility near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday afternoon, causing a significant uproar in the area.

Fire and Rescue Department officials reported that seven individuals sustained injuries as a result of the blast. Emergency services promptly responded to the incident, ensuring swift medical assistance to those affected.

Authorities confirmed that, despite the intensity of the explosion, no fatalities have been recorded. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blast. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)