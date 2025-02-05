Left Menu

Delhi Votes: A Democratic Festival Unfolds

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chouhan emphasized the importance of voting as a moral duty during the Delhi Assembly elections. Prominent figures including former President Ram Nath Kovind and Sonia Gandhi also urged citizens to participate. Voter turnout varied across districts, with North-East leading at 52.73% by 3 pm.

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chouhan fulfilled his civic duty by voting in the Delhi Assembly elections at Kushaq Lane. He issued a heartfelt appeal to citizens, emphasizing that voting is both a democratic right and a moral responsibility.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who cast his vote at the NDMC School of Science and Humanities, echoed this sentiment, urging people to honor their constitutional right. A sentiment shared by Sonia Gandhi who voted at Nirman Bhawan with her family.

As the Election Commission reported a 46.55% voter turnout by 3 pm, the North-East district emerged as a leader with a turnout of 52.73%. In contrast, New Delhi district recorded the lowest turnout of 43.10% among the city's 1.56 million registered voters.

