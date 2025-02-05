Left Menu

Seizing Opportunities with Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund: A Contrarian Investment Approach

Bajaj Finserv AMC has launched the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund, an equity fund investing across various market capitalizations. It adopts a contrarian investment strategy, seeking undervalued stocks with long-term growth potential. The New Fund Offer runs from February 6-20, 2025. This fund could be an appealing choice for diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finserv AMC has unveiled its latest offering, the Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund, boldly venturing into the diverse terrain of market capitalizations. This open-ended equity scheme is designed to capture growth opportunities across large, mid, and small-cap stocks.

The distinguishing factor of this fund is its contrarian investment approach, renowned among financial legends like Warren Buffet. By bucking prevailing market trends, the fund targets undervalued stocks with promising growth, thereby presenting a potential goldmine for savvy investors.

Available during the New Fund Offer (NFO) period from February 6 to 20, 2025, the multi cap fund will be accessible to investors via multiple channels, offering flexibility and varied plans. As always, potential investors should consult their advisors to assess risks and align with their financial goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

