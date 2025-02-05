Left Menu

Distinguished Valor: Decorated NSG Officer Recognized for Exemplary Public Service

Deepak Kumar Kedia, Inspector General at NSG, recognized by ICAI for outstanding public service in law enforcement and national security. Honored with 'CA in Public Service' award during World Forum of Accountants Meet, New Delhi. Previously awarded 'President Medal for Distinguished Service' this Republic Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:41 IST
NSG Inspector General Deepak Kumar Kedia (Photo/@nsgblackcats). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Kumar Kedia, Inspector General (IG) at National Security Guard (NSG), has been celebrated for his outstanding contributions to public service. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) honored him with the 'CA in Public Service' Award at the World Forum of Accountants Meet in New Delhi on February 1, acknowledging his exceptional role in law enforcement and national security, according to an official statement.

This recent accolade adds to his illustrious career, following the prestigious 'President Medal for Distinguished Service' awarded to him on Republic Day. Kedia's journey has uniquely bridged finance and policing, earning him the moniker 'CA in Uniform.' Before his induction into the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1999, he served with the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) at Rourkela Steel Plant in the Finance and Accounts Department.

Boasting an impressive academic background, Kedia is a Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), Cost and Management Accountant (CMA), and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB). His educational pursuits also include a Master of Arts in Anti-Corruption Studies from the International Anti-Corruption Academy, Vienna. Throughout his career, he has held pivotal positions, including Superintendent of Police in Assam, Director (Left Wing Extremism) at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Additional Director at the Enforcement Directorate, and IG of Police (Law & Order) in Assam. Currently, at NSG, he significantly contributes to strategic planning and counter-terrorism efforts, further cements his reputation as a distinguished officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

