Patanjali Group Partners with IBSFINtech for Treasury Transformation
Patanjali Group has teamed up with IBSFINtech to implement an integrated treasury management solution. This partnership aims to bolster the conglomerate's digital transformation, enhance governance, and improve financial operations, aligning with its global expansion strategy.
Patanjali Group, a leading FMCG conglomerate, announced its collaboration with IBSFINtech on Wednesday. This partnership is set to deploy integrated treasury management solutions, marking a significant step towards digital transformation.
According to Patanjali Foods CEO Sanjeev Asthana, the collaboration underscores the company's resolve to leverage innovative solutions in tackling the complexities of international operations, including forex management and market volatility.
The Patanjali Group's CFO, Kumar Rajesh, asserted that these initiatives have propelled operational transparency and resilience, strengthening governance structures within the organization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
