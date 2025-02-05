Concerns Mount as Afghan Refugees Face Relocation in Pakistan
International agencies are expressing concerns over the relocation of Afghan nationals in Pakistan. The UNHCR and IOM are urging clarity on relocation measures and stressing the importance of human rights. The recent uptick in arrests and deportations has increased fears among Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
International agencies have raised alarms over Pakistan's directive for Afghan nationals to relocate from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are seeking details from the government regarding the relocation setup and timing.
While these agencies acknowledge Pakistan's right to limit foreign movement, they stress the need for following human rights norms. The unclear approach to relocation is destabilizing many, affecting livelihoods and education. Reports reveal over 800 deportations this year, heightening fears among Afghan immigrants.
The UN has advised against forced Afghan repatriations since 2021, especially for vulnerable groups. Recognizing Pakistan's refugee hosting efforts, the UNHCR and IOM call for continued asylum provisions. Both agencies are working on a proposal to effectively register and safeguard Afghan nationals in Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
