Left Menu

Concerns Mount as Afghan Refugees Face Relocation in Pakistan

International agencies are expressing concerns over the relocation of Afghan nationals in Pakistan. The UNHCR and IOM are urging clarity on relocation measures and stressing the importance of human rights. The recent uptick in arrests and deportations has increased fears among Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:46 IST
Concerns Mount as Afghan Refugees Face Relocation in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

International agencies have raised alarms over Pakistan's directive for Afghan nationals to relocate from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) are seeking details from the government regarding the relocation setup and timing.

While these agencies acknowledge Pakistan's right to limit foreign movement, they stress the need for following human rights norms. The unclear approach to relocation is destabilizing many, affecting livelihoods and education. Reports reveal over 800 deportations this year, heightening fears among Afghan immigrants.

The UN has advised against forced Afghan repatriations since 2021, especially for vulnerable groups. Recognizing Pakistan's refugee hosting efforts, the UNHCR and IOM call for continued asylum provisions. Both agencies are working on a proposal to effectively register and safeguard Afghan nationals in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025