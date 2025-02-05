Mamata Banerjee Highlights Kolkata's Rising Role as a Business Gateway at Summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her appreciation to the business delegations attending the Bengal Global Business Summit, while lauding Mukesh Ambani's initiative to position Kolkata as a strategic business gateway for his company. Banerjee highlighted Ambani's commitment to making Kolkata a vital hub for Jio's global connections.

During the summit, Banerjee invoked Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi, underlining respect for all Indian states. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren invited industrialists to invest in his state, which boasts over 40% of the country's mineral wealth. Soren advocated for enhanced interstate collaborations to strengthen the nation's economic foundation.

Soren emphasized Jharkhand's potential in textiles and minerals, calling for partnerships with West Bengal. The summit, according to former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, aims to unite global business leaders to forge strategic alliances in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and international trade—positioning Bengal as a key player in the industrial landscape.

