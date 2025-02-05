Jammu and Kashmir Leaders Condemn Terror Attack, Offer Support to Grieving Family

The brutal killing of ex-serviceman Manzoor Ahmed Waghey in the Behibagh area of Kulgam has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. On Monday, BJP figures, including party president Sat Sharma and Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, visited the bereaved family of Waghey, who was shot dead by terrorists. Promising full support, the BJP leaders assured the victims' kin of every possible help.

In their remarks, LoP Sunil Sharma roundly criticized Pakistan, blaming recent declines in terrorism and growing normalcy for the new wave of violence. 'Rattled by the abrogation of Article 370 and democratic progress, Pakistan has resorted to targeting innocent civilians. We stand with the grieving family and extend our condolences,' Sharma stated. BJP also indicated intentions for providing employment to the family under existing schemes.

Condemnation was bipartisan, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti expressing concerns over civilian safety amidst escalating violence. Calling for governmental aid and a thorough investigation, Mufti emphasized the necessity of protecting Kashmir's citizens. Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil was organized by locals in Jammu, symbolizing solidarity against terror acts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)