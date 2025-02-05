Throttle to Tourism: BOBMC Rider Mania Revvs Up in Gujarat

India's renowned motorcycling event, the 'Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania 2025,' roared to life at the scenic Kutch Rannotsav in Gujarat, from January 31 to February 2. This 22nd edition celebrated Dhordo, a village lauded by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as the 'Best Tourism Village'.

An impressive turnout saw over 2,000 bikers from various Indian states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as participants from Nepal and Bhutan. Rajendra Kumar, Secretary of Tourism for Gujarat, highlighted the state's world-class infrastructure and diverse landscapes, promoting it as a premier biking destination.

This prestigious event, organized by the Bullet Battalion Club, marked its first foray in Gujarat, promising to enhance the region's appeal for adventure tourism. The event featured diverse biking activities, cultural programs, and drew in notable figures like Miss India runner-up Rekha Pandey. Riders also explored Dhordo and its surrounding tourist attractions, enjoying the renowned Gujarati hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)