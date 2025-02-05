Left Menu

Throttle to Tourism: BOBMC Rider Mania Revvs Up in Gujarat

The 22nd BOBMC Rider Mania, India's premier motorcycling event, unfolded at the Kutch Rannotsav in Gujarat from January 31 to February 2, 2025. Over 2,000 bikers from India and neighboring countries participated, spotlighting Gujarat's roadways as key destinations for both adventure and scenic travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:54 IST
Throttle to Tourism: BOBMC Rider Mania Revvs Up in Gujarat
Visuals from the BOBMC motorcycling event (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's renowned motorcycling event, the 'Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania 2025,' roared to life at the scenic Kutch Rannotsav in Gujarat, from January 31 to February 2. This 22nd edition celebrated Dhordo, a village lauded by the United Nations World Tourism Organization as the 'Best Tourism Village'.

An impressive turnout saw over 2,000 bikers from various Indian states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, as well as participants from Nepal and Bhutan. Rajendra Kumar, Secretary of Tourism for Gujarat, highlighted the state's world-class infrastructure and diverse landscapes, promoting it as a premier biking destination.

This prestigious event, organized by the Bullet Battalion Club, marked its first foray in Gujarat, promising to enhance the region's appeal for adventure tourism. The event featured diverse biking activities, cultural programs, and drew in notable figures like Miss India runner-up Rekha Pandey. Riders also explored Dhordo and its surrounding tourist attractions, enjoying the renowned Gujarati hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025