CagriSema Trials: Unveiling Potential Amid Market Fluctuations

Novo Nordisk has come to the defense of its new obesity drug, CagriSema, after data from late-stage trials caused concern among investors, resulting in a $125 billion hit to its market value. Company executives insist the drug shows superior weight-loss results compared to their popular Wegovy treatment.

The company's stock rose 4.2% as it plans further trials for CagriSema in 2025 to explore extended weight-loss possibilities. The study protocol allowed dosage flexibility, leading to the lowest dropout rate due to side effects, raising hopes of increased drug efficacy in future studies.

Novo reported plans to seek regulatory approval for CagriSema in early 2026. Analysts noted the drug's significant potential, with some patients achieving substantial weight loss on lower doses, indicating a promising outlook for the drug's commercial success.

