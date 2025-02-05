Left Menu

Iran Urges OPEC Unity Amid U.S. Sanction Threats

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for OPEC unity against U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil exports. During discussions with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Pezeshkian emphasized that a united OPEC could counteract U.S. pressures. Iranian officials warned that sanctions could harm global energy markets by destabilizing supply.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged OPEC members to form a united front against potential U.S. sanctions aimed at crippling Iran's oil exports. His comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced intentions to reduce Tehran's oil exports to zero.

During discussions with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Pezeshkian stressed that a united OPEC could withstand U.S. pressures. Iran currently exports around 1.5 million barrels per day, mainly to China. The loss of this volume would significantly impact global oil supply.

Iran's oil minister Mohsen Paknejad highlighted the destabilizing effects of unilateral sanctions on energy markets. He called for depoliticizing the oil sector to maintain energy security and voiced concern over regulatory restrictions on upstream investments.

