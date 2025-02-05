Punjab Minister Urges Modi to Address US Deportation Concerns with Trump

Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to engage in direct talks with US President Donald Trump to address the deportation crisis affecting Indian migrants. Dhaliwal reported that a recent deportation flight brought 104 Indians back to Amritsar, highlighting the urgent need for diplomatic intervention.

According to Dhaliwal, the issue of deportation involves cooperation between Indian and US governments, as well as the well-being of youth hailing from various Indian states. He stressed the importance of resolving the threat of deportation that looms large over other Indian nationals in the US, particularly those from Punjab.

The US Embassy, while not disclosing specific details of the deportations, asserted a stringent enforcement of immigration laws, underlining that illegal migration poses significant risks. The Ministry of External Affairs in India has assured assistance for returning undocumented Indian nationals, provided proper nationality verification is available.

(With inputs from agencies.)