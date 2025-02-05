Left Menu

Anil Ambani's Strategic Meeting with Maharashtra's Energy Chief

Industrialist Anil Ambani met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai at his official bungalow. The meeting occurs as Ambani's Reliance Power has recently become debt-free. The private company is exploring new investment opportunities, with Fadnavis holding the energy portfolio.

Industrialist Anil Ambani engaged in a significant meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.

The discussion took place at 'Sagar', the official residence of Fadnavis in south Mumbai, as confirmed by a close aide to the CM, who refrained from divulging further details.

Reliance Power, under Ambani's control, achieved a debt-free status last year, having cleared all outstanding lender dues. The company is reportedly pursuing new investment ventures, coinciding with Fadnavis' role in managing the energy portfolio.

