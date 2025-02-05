Haryana's Strategic Push: New Initiatives in Regional Development

In a decisive move to propel Haryana's regional development, Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi recently presided over the 8th Steering Committee meeting on the Regional Plan-2021 implementation for the National Capital Region (NCR). Focused on substantial development projects, the gathering marked a strategic step towards the Draft Regional Plan-2041, sub-regional planning, and redefining the NCR boundary within Haryana.

The session underscored the National Capital Region Planning Board's commitment, having sanctioned 223 projects, including Hisar's Counter Magnet Town. With an estimated cost of Rs 17,348 crore, and Rs 8,767 crore funded by NCRPB loans, the state has completed 200 projects as of late 2024. Discussions further addressed new project proposals, like the substantial Rs 2,650 crore water supply scheme for Faridabad and funding strategies for the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor.

Health and Family Welfare's Additional Chief Secretary, Sudhir Rajpal, announced an expansion plan for trauma centers and enhanced medical services across NCR, backed by a Rs 201.59 crore grant. Ongoing initiatives include critical infrastructure projects, roadwork, and aviation advancements spearheaded by multiple departments, with the Haryana State Roads and Bridges Development Corporation Ltd. overseeing 17 connectivity projects.

