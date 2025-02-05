Left Menu

Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Challenges Opposition Criticism

The Telangana government's recent caste-based socio-economic survey, praised for its scientific approach, covers 96.9% of households. Conducted with precision, the survey aims to guide welfare policies, countering previous incomplete data. The findings reveal significant demographic changes, rebutting opposition claims on Backward Classes' population figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:53 IST
Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Challenges Opposition Criticism
Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, declared on Wednesday that the Congress-led state's caste-based socio-economic survey is the most scientifically accurate population study conducted since Independence. He underscored that it was the first field-based caste survey post-2011 Census, debunking opposition claims as fictitious.

The comprehensive Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey was executed in just 50 days, covering 96.9% of households. From a Cabinet resolution to the report's submission, the process was finalized within a year. Officials presented findings in a PowerPoint, with Planning Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and State Nodal Officer Anudeep Durishetty leading the charge.

Reddy emphasized the survey's precision in data collection, a stark contrast to previous unofficial studies. He highlighted the survey's role in shaping welfare policies, asserting its political neutrality as government staff conducted the entire exercise. A robust response to opposition critiques, the survey's unveiling marks a significant policy milestone underlining transparency and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025