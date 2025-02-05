Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Challenges Opposition Criticism
The Telangana government's recent caste-based socio-economic survey, praised for its scientific approach, covers 96.9% of households. Conducted with precision, the survey aims to guide welfare policies, countering previous incomplete data. The findings reveal significant demographic changes, rebutting opposition claims on Backward Classes' population figures.
Telangana's Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, declared on Wednesday that the Congress-led state's caste-based socio-economic survey is the most scientifically accurate population study conducted since Independence. He underscored that it was the first field-based caste survey post-2011 Census, debunking opposition claims as fictitious.
The comprehensive Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey was executed in just 50 days, covering 96.9% of households. From a Cabinet resolution to the report's submission, the process was finalized within a year. Officials presented findings in a PowerPoint, with Planning Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and State Nodal Officer Anudeep Durishetty leading the charge.
Reddy emphasized the survey's precision in data collection, a stark contrast to previous unofficial studies. He highlighted the survey's role in shaping welfare policies, asserting its political neutrality as government staff conducted the entire exercise. A robust response to opposition critiques, the survey's unveiling marks a significant policy milestone underlining transparency and reliability.
