Telangana's Groundbreaking Caste Survey Challenges Opposition Criticism

Telangana's Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, declared on Wednesday that the Congress-led state's caste-based socio-economic survey is the most scientifically accurate population study conducted since Independence. He underscored that it was the first field-based caste survey post-2011 Census, debunking opposition claims as fictitious.

The comprehensive Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey was executed in just 50 days, covering 96.9% of households. From a Cabinet resolution to the report's submission, the process was finalized within a year. Officials presented findings in a PowerPoint, with Planning Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and State Nodal Officer Anudeep Durishetty leading the charge.

Reddy emphasized the survey's precision in data collection, a stark contrast to previous unofficial studies. He highlighted the survey's role in shaping welfare policies, asserting its political neutrality as government staff conducted the entire exercise. A robust response to opposition critiques, the survey's unveiling marks a significant policy milestone underlining transparency and reliability.

(With inputs from agencies.)