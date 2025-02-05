Sikkim Chief Minister Debunks Darjeeling Merger Rumors Amid Autonomy Assurance

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay decisively addressed speculation about a potential Sikkim-Darjeeling merger, firmly denying the rumors as politically motivated fabrications. Speaking post-legislative assembly, Golay reassured citizens of Sikkim's autonomy, confidently backed by Article 371F of the Indian Constitution.

During the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha party's foundation day, Golay reiterated that neither state annexation nor regional integration was feasible, maintaining that both Sikkim and Darjeeling would retain their separate identities. Focus shifted toward a New Delhi delegation seeking Scheduled Tribe status for 12 Sikkimese communities, explicitly excluding Darjeeling representation.

Expressing strategic intent, Golay underscored collaborative efforts between Sikkim and Darjeeling to press for tribal status, a shared demand albeit with differing community lists. However, opposition voices, notably the Citizen Action Party, have criticized Golay's alliance with BJP's Darjeeling MP, sidestepping engagement with West Bengal's Chief Minister.

