Maha Kumbh: A Global Spiritual Confluence in Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana lauded the exceptional arrangements at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Highlighting the event's inclusivity and unity, he praised the leadership and thanked media and technology for their roles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated, expressing his devotion after a holy dip at Triveni Sangam.
Satish Mahana, the Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, expressed his admiration for the unique and outstanding arrangements at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, emphasizing its inclusive nature. Mahana noted that the event attracts people from diverse backgrounds, unifying them in a display of unity and shared cultural heritage.
Mahana thanked the media for showcasing the extensive preparations that accommodate crores of devotees and lauded technology's role in managing the crowd. He underscored the global recognition of the event's organization under effective leadership.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ritual bath at Triveni Sangam alongside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shared later on social media, Modi expressed his deep devotion, highlighting the spiritual connection fostered by the Maha Kumbh. The event, which began on January 13, 2025, is the world's largest spiritual gathering, drawing international attention and participation.
