From Stateless to Citizens: Pakistani Refugees Cast Votes in Delhi

Hundreds of Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi have voted for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their transition from statelessness to citizenship. This momentous occasion follows the granting of Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Interacting with ANI, the newly enfranchised voters expressed immense pride and happiness at their newfound status as citizens. Dhanwanti, a former refugee, shared her elation: 'We came here from Pakistan...I voted for the first time in India...I am feeling very happy...we are now citizens.'

Another refugee, Shankar, who arrived in 2013, echoed this sentiment saying, 'We got the voter card last month...It was our dream to gain citizenship in India, and today, after voting, we feel immensely proud.' Notably, the city's voter turnout hit 57.70% as polling closed at 5 PM, with the highest turnout in the North-East district at 63.83%.

