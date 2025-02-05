Left Menu

From Stateless to Citizens: Pakistani Refugees Cast Votes in Delhi

Hundreds of Pakistani Hindu refugees in Delhi voted for the first time after gaining Indian citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act. This marked a significant transition from statelessness to citizenship. Refugees expressed pride and fulfillment, with more than 100 families participating in the democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:11 IST
From Stateless to Citizens: Pakistani Refugees Cast Votes in Delhi
Pakistani Hindu refugees vote for first time in Delhi polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Delhi have voted for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their transition from statelessness to citizenship. This momentous occasion follows the granting of Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Interacting with ANI, the newly enfranchised voters expressed immense pride and happiness at their newfound status as citizens. Dhanwanti, a former refugee, shared her elation: 'We came here from Pakistan...I voted for the first time in India...I am feeling very happy...we are now citizens.'

Another refugee, Shankar, who arrived in 2013, echoed this sentiment saying, 'We got the voter card last month...It was our dream to gain citizenship in India, and today, after voting, we feel immensely proud.' Notably, the city's voter turnout hit 57.70% as polling closed at 5 PM, with the highest turnout in the North-East district at 63.83%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025