Amit Shah Sets Sights on 'Zero Infiltration' for a Terror-Free Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened a decisive security review meeting regarding Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The meeting, held with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials, sought to bolster efforts to create a terror-free region.

Amit Shah, in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), lauded the ongoing persistent endeavors of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration in dismantling the terror ecosystem. Shah declared the goal of a fully terror-free Jammu and Kashmir due to these tireless efforts.

During the proceedings, Shah issued a clear directive to the security agencies, instructing them to achieve a 'zero infiltration' milestone. This, he emphasized, was integral to uprooting the existence of terrorists in the region. Additionally, Shah highlighted the need for stringent actions against the narco network that supports infiltrators and terrorists, stressing the necessity of prompt actions against such terror funding avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)