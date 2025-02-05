Left Menu

Major Arms Cache Uncovered in Baramulla: Joint Operation Succeeds

Security forces in India have successfully uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla during a collaborative operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials disclosed. The operation was based on specific intelligence inputs and has led to ongoing investigations.

Security forces recover huge cache of arms & ammunition (Photo/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant triumph for counter-terrorism efforts, security forces have discovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla's Rampur Sector. This was part of a collaborative operation conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, which commenced on February 3 following precise intelligence on concealed weaponry, culminated in the discovery of the arms on February 5. Hidden inside a hollow pine tree in a thickly wooded area at around 1:10 pm, the weapons were wrapped in a blanket to evade detection.

The recovery includes 3 AK-47 rifles, 11 magazines, 292 bullets, an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, 9 UBGL grenades, and two hand grenades. Officials have registered a case at Police Station Boniyar under FIR Boniyar, and extensive investigations are underway to trace the origins and possible connections to terrorist networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

