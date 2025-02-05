Major Arms Cache Uncovered in Baramulla: Joint Operation Succeeds

In a significant triumph for counter-terrorism efforts, security forces have discovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in Baramulla's Rampur Sector. This was part of a collaborative operation conducted by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation, which commenced on February 3 following precise intelligence on concealed weaponry, culminated in the discovery of the arms on February 5. Hidden inside a hollow pine tree in a thickly wooded area at around 1:10 pm, the weapons were wrapped in a blanket to evade detection.

The recovery includes 3 AK-47 rifles, 11 magazines, 292 bullets, an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, 9 UBGL grenades, and two hand grenades. Officials have registered a case at Police Station Boniyar under FIR Boniyar, and extensive investigations are underway to trace the origins and possible connections to terrorist networks in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)