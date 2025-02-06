Left Menu

Tragic Tollbooth Collision Claims Life in Karnataka

A devastating collision between a truck and a tollbooth in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district has resulted in the death of one driver and injuries to another. The accident occurred at the Timlapura Toll Plaza near Hospet, with further details pending investigation.

Updated: 06-02-2025 09:31 IST
Tragic Tollbooth Collision Claims Life in Karnataka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a tragic accident, a driver lost his life and another individual was injured when their truck collided with a tollbooth in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district. The police, on Thursday, reported the incident which took place at the Timlapura Toll Plaza near the town of Hospet.

The severity of the collision caused the truck to overturn completely. The police have confirmed that the driver died in the crash, while the other occupant of the vehicle sustained injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with more information expected to be released soon. The cause of the accident remains under scrutiny as emergency services and law enforcement continue their efforts on the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

