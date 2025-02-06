Mahakumbh 2025: A Spiritual Haven for Millions

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj has drawn an overwhelming turnout, with more than 389.7 million pilgrims taking part in the religious festivities at the revered Triveni Sangam. This monumental gathering is celebrated as a spiritual and cultural bonanza, with attendees from around the world commending the organizers' meticulous arrangements.

By 8 a.m. today, over 3.79 million devotees performed the sacred ritual of the Magh Mela. Officials report that the total number of pilgrims reached 2.79 million just today, while more than 1 million Kalpwasis remain stationed at the Mela grounds, participating in the spiritual observances.

Expressing satisfaction, many devotees have appreciated the festival's seamless management, highlighting commendable provisions in security, sanitation, and other amenities. Ajay Gahlot from Bareilly shared, "Experiencing the Mahakumbh was surreal, thanks to the exceptional system. After 144 years, I feel fortunate to partake in this divine event."

