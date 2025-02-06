Left Menu

Turning Grease into Green: Kids Power Cyprus' Biofuel Revolution

In Cyprus, the Tiganokinisi initiative engages over 80,000 children to recycle used cooking oil into biodiesel. Schools act as collection hubs, with proceeds funding green projects. Backed by Chevron and local education authorities, the project promotes sustainability and has earned international recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:33 IST
Turning Grease into Green: Kids Power Cyprus' Biofuel Revolution
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

In an innovative drive to promote sustainability, scientists in Cyprus have enlisted children to convert used cooking oil into biofuel through the Tiganokinisi initiative. This acclaimed project, visiting schools with a scientific caravan, not only educates but empowers the younger generation to contribute actively by donating cooking oil from home.

Addressing the global issue of oil waste, which causes environmental hazards, the initiative transforms schools into collection hubs. Xenia Loizidou, chair of the AKTI Project and Research Centre, highlights the challenge in logistics but praises the program's success. Financial support from the collected oil funds various school-based green projects.

With backing from Chevron and endorsements from both the Cypriot Ministry of Education and European bodies, the project has integrated into the national curriculum. It now involves over 80,000 students annually, teaching them the value of recycling in a circular economy. This initiative exemplifies innovation in fostering ecological education and awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025