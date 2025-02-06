Turning Grease into Green: Kids Power Cyprus' Biofuel Revolution

In an innovative drive to promote sustainability, scientists in Cyprus have enlisted children to convert used cooking oil into biofuel through the Tiganokinisi initiative. This acclaimed project, visiting schools with a scientific caravan, not only educates but empowers the younger generation to contribute actively by donating cooking oil from home.

Addressing the global issue of oil waste, which causes environmental hazards, the initiative transforms schools into collection hubs. Xenia Loizidou, chair of the AKTI Project and Research Centre, highlights the challenge in logistics but praises the program's success. Financial support from the collected oil funds various school-based green projects.

With backing from Chevron and endorsements from both the Cypriot Ministry of Education and European bodies, the project has integrated into the national curriculum. It now involves over 80,000 students annually, teaching them the value of recycling in a circular economy. This initiative exemplifies innovation in fostering ecological education and awareness.

