Priyanka Chaturvedi Urges Caution Amid Exit Poll Speculations in Delhi Elections
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi cast doubt on the reliability of exit polls, advising against early celebrations. Despite predictions favoring BJP, she expressed faith in AAP's performance. Voting saw varied turnout across districts, with final results expected on February 8.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has expressed skepticism over the accuracy of exit polls, citing their historical inaccuracies in recent elections. She advised against premature celebrations based on exit poll predictions and recommended waiting for actual election results. Chaturvedi remains confident about AAP's performance in Delhi, attributing it to Arvind Kejriwal's efforts and the party's achievements.
Her comments come amidst exit polls predicting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in Delhi, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) being positioned behind, and the Congress is expected to continue its poor performance in the assembly polls. The exit polls showed varying predictions on BJP's victory margin, one suggesting a BJP win in 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats, while two others forecast an AAP triumph.
The exit polls were published following the end of voting on Wednesday, which saw a 60.42 percent voter turnout in the high-stakes Delhi assembly elections, as per the Election Commission of India. Despite intense competition, voters actively participated across all 70 constituencies. Notably, the North East district recorded the highest turnout at 66.25 percent, whereas the South East district had the lowest at 56.16 percent. The Election Commission is scheduled to announce the final results on February 8.
