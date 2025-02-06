Outcry Over Inhumane Deportation of Indians from the US Sparks Political Protests

Opposition MPs in India have raised a fervent protest in Parliament against the recent deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals from the United States, with many MPs, including Amritsar's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, donning handcuffs as a symbol of solidarity.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla criticized the government's inaction, stating, "The way they were brought in was humiliating. Their hands and feet were chained. The government should have arranged a commercial flight to bring them back." The protest, involving other leaders like Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, highlighted the alleged inhumane treatment of deportees.

As demands for discussion mounted, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence and inaction, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized what he called the hypocrisy in the government's foreign policy stance. Meanwhile, Congress submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for an urgent debate on the issue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)