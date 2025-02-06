Left Menu

Outcry Over Inhumane Deportation of Indians from the US Sparks Political Protests

Indian opposition MPs, led by Congress, have protested against the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals from the US. Alleging inhumane treatment, MPs demand a parliamentary discussion. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla and others donned handcuffs in solidarity, criticizing the silence of the Indian government and its failure to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:06 IST
Outcry Over Inhumane Deportation of Indians from the US Sparks Political Protests
Opposition members protest outside Parliament. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition MPs in India have raised a fervent protest in Parliament against the recent deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals from the United States, with many MPs, including Amritsar's Gurjeet Singh Aujla, donning handcuffs as a symbol of solidarity.

Gurjeet Singh Aujla criticized the government's inaction, stating, "The way they were brought in was humiliating. Their hands and feet were chained. The government should have arranged a commercial flight to bring them back." The protest, involving other leaders like Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav and Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, highlighted the alleged inhumane treatment of deportees.

As demands for discussion mounted, Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned Prime Minister Modi's silence and inaction, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized what he called the hypocrisy in the government's foreign policy stance. Meanwhile, Congress submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for an urgent debate on the issue. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to address the matter in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025