Uproar in Parliament Over Inhumane Deportation of Indian Nationals

Opposition Members of Parliament staged a protest on Thursday, demanding a parliamentary discussion over the deportation of more than 100 Indian nationals from the United States. Noteworthy among the protesters was Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who, alongside others, wore handcuffs as a symbol of their anger over the deportees' treatment.

Congress leader Aujla criticized the manner in which the deportees were returned, alleging that they faced humiliation by being sent back in chains. He questioned why the Indian government did not arrange a commercial flight for their return, suggesting that the deportees' rights had been disregarded.

Other prominent leaders, including Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav, also participated in the protest, holding placards that read 'humans, not prisoners.' The incident has drawn significant political attention, with calls for the government to address the issue urgently and preserve the dignity of Indian citizens globally.

