CNH Gears Up to Double Tractor Market Share in India
CNH aims to double its tractor market share in India by expanding sales infrastructure and brand awareness. Currently holding a 4% share, the company targets an 8% share in five years, enhancing production and dealerships. CNH also plans to export compact tractors to the US, predicting growth with new technological advancements.
CNH, a global leader in agricultural and construction solutions, has unveiled an ambitious plan to double its tractor market share in India within the next five years, according to top executives.
Currently, the company has a production capacity of 70,000 tractors per annum, accounting for over 4% of the domestic market. With an eye on an 8% share, CNH plans to ramp up production from its Greater Noida and Pune plants to 100,000 units annually.
President and Managing Director Narinder Mittal emphasized that enhancing brand awareness and strengthening its sales network, including increasing dealerships from the present 500, will be crucial to achieving this goal. They also intend to harness new technological advancements for further growth.
