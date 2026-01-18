Left Menu

Telangana Prepares for Upcoming Municipal Elections and Metro Expansion

The Telangana Cabinet plans to hold municipal elections soon, after student exams. With 116 municipalities and seven corporations completing their tenure, elections will be held after Shivaratri on February 15. The cabinet also focused on expediting Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion and land acquisition proposals costing Rs 2,787 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Cabinet has announced plans to conduct municipal and corporation elections promptly, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy stated. These will take place after student exams in late February or March, allowing time post-Shivaratri on February 15. A total of 116 municipalities and seven corporations have reached the end of their tenure.

During a press conference following a Cabinet meeting in Medaram, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, it was revealed that urban civic body reservations have been finalized based on the Dedicated Commission's report. This marks the first off-site Cabinet meeting in the state's history.

The Cabinet also reviewed the progress of the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-I project, emphasizing the need to accelerate land acquisition, approving Rs 2,787 crore for this purpose. Proposals for four new corridors in Metro Phase-IIA and three in Phase-IIB await central government approval.

