Telangana Prepares for Upcoming Municipal Elections and Metro Expansion

The Telangana Cabinet has announced plans to conduct municipal and corporation elections promptly, Revenue Minister P Srinivas Reddy stated. These will take place after student exams in late February or March, allowing time post-Shivaratri on February 15. A total of 116 municipalities and seven corporations have reached the end of their tenure.

During a press conference following a Cabinet meeting in Medaram, chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, it was revealed that urban civic body reservations have been finalized based on the Dedicated Commission's report. This marks the first off-site Cabinet meeting in the state's history.

The Cabinet also reviewed the progress of the Hyderabad Metro Rail phase-I project, emphasizing the need to accelerate land acquisition, approving Rs 2,787 crore for this purpose. Proposals for four new corridors in Metro Phase-IIA and three in Phase-IIB await central government approval.

