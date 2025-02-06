SBI's Stellar Profit Surge: A Financial Landmark

The State Bank of India (SBI), the nation's largest lender, unveiled an impressive 84 percent rise in standalone net profit, amounting to ₹16,891 crore, for the December quarter. This substantial growth comes as a sharp increase from the ₹9,164 crore profit reported in the same period last year.

SBI disclosed that during this quarter, their total income climbed to ₹1,28,467 crore compared to ₹1,18,193 crore in the previous year, driven largely by an increase in interest income which rose to ₹1,17,427 crore from ₹1,06,734 crore.

The bank's asset quality showed marked improvement, with gross Non-Performing Assets moderating to 2.07 percent from the previous year's 2.42 percent, and net NPAs reducing to 0.53 percent from 0.64 percent. On a consolidated level, SBI's net profit soared by 70 percent to ₹18,853 crore, elevated by total income reaching ₹1,67,854 crore compared to ₹1,53,072 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)