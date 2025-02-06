Left Menu

Tea Diplomacy: CM Vishnu Dev Sai Brews Election Empathy in Raigarh

In a unique outreach, Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai charmed Raigarh voters by personally brewing and serving ginger-infused tea at a local stall during a BJP campaign. The gesture not only emphasized grassroots connection but also aimed to boost morale ahead of the mayoral election.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai's strong ginger tea wins hearts in Raigarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the midst of a heated election campaign, an ordinary tea stall in Raigarh transformed into a focal point of political engagement as Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai took a hands-on approach to connect with the public. The Chief Minister didn't just make any ordinary cup of tea; he concocted a robust, ginger-infused brew that had locals exclaiming, "Wow! Even the CM's tea has a punch!"

CM Sai was in Raigarh to rally support for BJP's mayoral candidate Jeevardhan Chauhan. Following a spirited five-kilometer roadshow, he arrived at Minimata Chowk, where he rolled up his sleeves at Chauhan's tea stall. Personally brewing and serving tea, he remarked, "More than this tea, Jeevardhan Bhai's words and his humble nature are even sweeter!"

As he lit the stove, the gathered crowd buzzed with excitement, capturing the moment on their cameras and phones. Once the tea was ready, Sai handed it out personally to party workers and locals, underlining his point that "Only the BJP truly respects the hard work of grassroots workers." Drawing parallels, he mentioned, "Just as a tea seller like Narendra Modi went on to become the world's most popular leader, Jeevardhan Bhai too will rise with the blessings of the people and become Raigarh's Mayor."

The moment was more than just about the tea; it symbolized a revitalized energy and enthusiasm among BJP workers during election season. Attendees were left praising the invigorating ginger tea but, more importantly, the gesture of the Chief Minister, reinforcing a palpable connection in the electoral narrative. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

