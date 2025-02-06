Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Action in Harshita Brella Murder Case

The Delhi High Court directs the Ministry of External Affairs to appoint a Nodal Officer to synchronize efforts with UK agencies in the murder case of Harshita Brella. The court stresses quick action and updates on the investigation, urging law enforcement to trace the prime suspect, her husband.

06-02-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the Ministry of External Affairs, mandating the appointment of a Nodal Officer responsible for coordinating with the petitioner and UK investigators in the Harshita Brella murder case. Brella, an Indian citizen, was tragically killed in Northamptonshire, London, prompting an international probe.

The plea, spearheaded by Brella's sister, emphasized the matrimonial discord she faced with her husband, Pankaj Lamba, which led to her reaching out to UK authorities. The Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit's inquiry soon turned into a murder investigation when Brella's demise was reported to her father in India via Interpol connections.

Justice Sachin Datta reinforced the need for swift MEA action by appointing a liaison officer to ensure effective information exchange. Furthermore, reports from both the UK's ongoing investigation and Delhi's FIR were ordered, as agencies expedite the search for Brella's husband. The court remains vigilant, with the next hearing set for March 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

