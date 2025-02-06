Left Menu

European Stocks Surge to Record Heights Amid Strong Earnings and Anticipated Rate Cut

European shares reached a record high, driven by positive earnings. Britain's FTSE 100 also peaked ahead of the Bank of England's anticipated rate cut. The STOXX 600 index surged, supported by healthcare and basic resources. The ECB's monetary policy bolstered the rally, although trade tensions with China linger.

06-02-2025
European stocks soared to new heights this Thursday, buoyed by a series of positive earnings reports and the impending rate cut by the Bank of England.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7%, reaching a milestone last achieved in January. Notably, the healthcare sector received a significant boost, with AstraZeneca shares climbing following optimistic sales forecasts.

The FTSE 100 followed suit as British investors awaited monetary policy changes. However, looming trade tensions between the U.S. and China threaten to cast a shadow on the economic landscape.

