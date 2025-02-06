European Stocks Surge to Record Heights Amid Strong Earnings and Anticipated Rate Cut

European stocks soared to new heights this Thursday, buoyed by a series of positive earnings reports and the impending rate cut by the Bank of England.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.7%, reaching a milestone last achieved in January. Notably, the healthcare sector received a significant boost, with AstraZeneca shares climbing following optimistic sales forecasts.

The FTSE 100 followed suit as British investors awaited monetary policy changes. However, looming trade tensions between the U.S. and China threaten to cast a shadow on the economic landscape.

